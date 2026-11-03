CHB may revive GPA policy to facilitate property transfers

Thousands of residents, who have purchased Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) properties through general power of attorney (GPA), may get relief, with the Board of Directors set to consider a proposal to revive its 2016 GPA and transaction policy at a meeting tomorrow.

If approved, the move could benefit people who purchased properties through GPA years ago but have been unable to get them formally transferred in their names.

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The CHB had introduced a policy in 2016 to regularise certain old property transactions. However, following a Supreme Court judgment and subsequent directions from the Chandigarh Administration, the board stopped accepting applications for transfer based on GPA and special power of attorney (SPA) from January 2018.

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Many buyers are in possession of the properties and have documents relating to the old transactions but continue to face legal hurdles in securing formal ownership rights.

Nirmal Datt, chairman of the CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation, said the UT Administration had legally accepted GPA-based transfers of ownership in 2001.

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“For a long time, people could not avail themselves of this facility as ownership issues and violations arising from need-based changes were clubbed together. Around 2007, the two issues were separated. Subsequently, through GPA transactions, around 50 to 60 per cent of residents got ownership rights, and most of them also got their houses converted to freehold,” he said.

He added that the board had also decided to accept wills as a mode of transferring ownership. Under this arrangement, a family member receiving the property was termed a “legatee”, while an outsider purchasing the house was called a “beneficiary”.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, the Administration strictly stopped the transfer of ownership through GPA. Even beneficiaries who could seek transfer through wills were denied the facility,” he said. The board’s decision will be significant in determining the scope and conditions of any relief. A key issue will be whether the revived policy will remain restricted to transactions made before October 11, 2011, or cover other eligible old cases as well, Datt said.

Other key proposals

The board will also consider a one-time interest waiver scheme for beneficiaries of the Small Flats Scheme-2006 and a similar relief proposal for allottees and licensees under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme.

Another proposal concerns the rationalisation of licence fees for flats under the ARHC scheme.