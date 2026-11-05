CHB moots Rs 20-cr interest waiver, rent cut for ‘affordable houses’

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has no order on record authorising the 12 per cent interest it has been charging on flats in Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC), according to official documents presented in Tuesday’s 435th meeting of the Board. The Board recommended a one-time waiver of about Rs 20.8 crore in interest for licensees of about 15,000 units, according to the minutes of the meeting. The documents were accessed exclusively by The Tribune.

The Board also recommended a lower licence fee (rent) for 1,997 ARHC flats, whose Rs 3,000 monthly fee was fixed on a Rent Assessment Committee report the CHB now calls vague. It further recommended reviving the 2016 General Power of Attorney (GPA) transfer policy for six months.

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The interest waiver will benefit around 1 lakh residents, the rent reduction around 10,000 and the GPA scheme over 2,000 allottees. The minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with The Tribune, have been forwarded to the Administrator’s office.

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INTEREST WITHOUT AN ORDER

The Small Flats Scheme-2006 had no interest clause at its launch. A 12 per cent clause came through a notification of June 2, 2020. The ARHC guidelines had none either. Interest is being levied on ARHC flats at 12 per cent “as per notification” for Small Flats, the documents say, and no order of the CHB or the Administration exists on record.

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As on October 8, over 13,000 of about 16,203 Small Flats licensees had defaulted. Dues are about Rs 36 crore, including Rs 14.5 crore as interest. Of the 1,997 ARHC licensees, over 1,800 have defaulted. Dues are about Rs 17 crore, including Rs 6.3 crore as interest. Interest thus forms about 39 per cent of the combined Rs 53 crore.

The waiver covers licensees whose licences were cancelled for non-payment. They must clear all dues as on October 31, 2026, in one payment or in instalments before October 31, 2027, or expiry of the term, whichever is earlier. Those paying in instalments must also pay the monthly fee falling due. A no-dues certificate will be issued only after full payment.

RENT ON A VAGUE REPORT

The ARHC flats were provided to occupants of pre-fabricated shelters in Sectors 52 and 56. The fee is Rs 3,000,

ising 8 per cent every two years, subject to a 20 per cent cap every five years. Small Flats units started at Rs 800, rising 20 per cent every five years.

The documents note that the flats are of the same size, were built under JNNURM and share an “affordability” basis. It says the Rent Assessment Committee’s report did not record the houses visited, their size or amenities. A committee headed by the CHB Secretary examined the issue.

The Board recommended the Small Flats fee for poor households with annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh, priority household card holders, disabled persons, destitutes and widows, as defined in the May 13, 2016 notification. Others will pay the existing fee.

GPA REVIVAL ON DISCRETION

The Administration’s circular of December 19, 2017, had superseded the CHB’s GPA policy, after the High Court’s directions. The Legal Remembrancer’s first note, on October 21, did not address pre-2011 transactions. When the CHB sought a specific opinion, the second note, on October 23, left it to discretion to process pre-October 11, 2011, documents. That is the Supreme Court’s cut-off.

]The policy is a one-time exception for six months. Its main conditions say the applicants need at least two documents: a GPA or SPA plus an agreement to sell; attorneys must be registered; notarised ones are accepted only in special cases; the agreement must prove full payment and possession, carry two witnesses and bear signatures matching CHB records. The other conditions are lock-in period must be over, dues paid and the property must be free of title disputes; building violations are de-linked from transfer under the 2022 orders; a spouse cannot transfer the other’s property; only leasehold, HPTA and freehold properties are covered, not licence or rental ones; where the agreement to sell was executed on or after September 24, 2001. The applicant must pay an amount equal to the stamp duty and registration charges on the last document, at the circle or collector rate or the stated consideration, whichever is higher.

The residential transfer fee is 15 per cent of the revised consideration money, or the notified unearned increase, if executed after the lock-in period, and 20 per cent if within it. A further 10 per cent applies where more than two documents are involved. The processing fee, plus GST, ranges from Rs 500 for EWS units to Rs 20,000 for commercial properties. Publication charges are Rs 10,000 plus GST. Commercial units allotted by draw attract 25 per cent of the unearned increase.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said: “We have been doing anything and everything to benefit the public at large in Chandigarh. All the legacy issues hanging fire since Chandigarh’s inception shall also be resolved amicably in the larger public interest.”