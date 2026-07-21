CHB mulls one-time settlement for small flat scheme rent defaulters

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is planning to introduce a one-time settlement scheme for rent defaulters of various rehabilitation programmes.

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The CHB had issued notices to 11,217 allottees of the Small Flats Scheme-2006 to clear their licence fee dues by May 31. These dwelling units are located in Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Maloya, Industrial Area, Dhanas, Sector 38-West, Sector 56 and Sector 49. Similar notices were issued to nearly 1,530 allottees of the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme at Maloya. These housing units were allotted under various rehabilitation schemes. The defaulters were warned of cancellation of allotment if they did not pay up. The licence fee has to be paid by the allottees by the 10th of every month. In case of delay, interest at the rate of 12% per annum is charged for the delayed period.

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Instead of cancelling the allotments, the rent defaulters were likely to be given an opportunity to pay the dues, stated CHB officials. They said the data of all rent defaulters was being compiled to assess the principal amount and the interest accrued on the dues. Accordingly, they would be asked to pay a lump sum amount under the one-time settlement scheme, which was under deliberation.

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The CHB recently cancelled the allotment of nearly 90 beneficiaries of the Small Flats Scheme-2006 and the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme for failing to pay rent.

According to officials, the total outstanding amount has reached nearly Rs 52 crore, including Rs 25 crore in unpaid rent and nearly Rs 27 crore in accumulated interest resulting from years of non-payment.

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The housing units were allotted under a licence-based system, requiring beneficiaries to pay a minimum monthly rent. However, many allottees failed to deposit even the basic rent over extended periods, making the dues run into lakhs per household.