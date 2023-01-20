 CHB mulls reducing transfer fee for commercial properties : The Tribune India

CHB mulls reducing transfer fee for commercial properties

Plans to bring it on par with UT Estate Office; decision on Feb 2

CHB mulls reducing transfer fee for commercial properties


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 19

To provide a major relief to owners of commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has proposed to reduce transfer fee for leasehold commercial properties that were sold through auction.

A final decision in this regard would be taken in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the CHB scheduled to be held on February 2.

According to the proposal, the CHB plans to bring the transfer fee on a par with the fee charged by the UT Estate Office.

A property dealer said the CHB was charging transfer fee of Rs 7 lakh for a booth size of 8.5x10.5 feet or 7 per cent of the collector rate, whichever was higher, while the Estate Office was only charging 3 per cent of the collector rate for leasehold and 5 per cent for freehold as stamp duty and no transfer fee.

The CHB owned nearly 800 leasehold commercial properties, which were sold through auction.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of the Property Dealers’ Federation of Chandigarh, said a large number of owners were unable to sell their commercial properties due to high transfer fee. If the fee was slashed, it would provide a big relief to the owners.

After getting a lukewarm response to its leasehold properties, the CHB had in August last year decided to further reduce the reserve price of commercial units by 15 per cent. Nearly 100 commercial units that were constructed on the land allotted to the board on a leasehold basis remained unsold.

In September 2021 also, the CHB had reduced the reserve price of leasehold commercial units by 20 per cent and residential units by 10 per cent. The CHB had further reduced the reserve price of corner shops, having verandah on two sides, by nearly 50 per cent because of a change in methodology for computation.

Even after reducing the reserve prices, the CHB received a poor response to its commercial properties put up for auctions.

In November last year, the CHB had invited e-bids for the sale of 92 commercial properties on a leasehold basis. When the bids were opened in December last year, only one unit could be disposed of.

