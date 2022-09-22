Chandigarh Housing Board razes illegal structures in Sector 46 houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

During a drive against illegal construction, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today demolished unauthorised additional storey in the shape of ‘mumty’ over staircase in two dwelling units in Sector 46 here.

Due to rain, demolition in two more dwelling units in Sector 46 could not be carried out today. It would be carried out in the coming days, said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.

He said the CHB was computing the cost of demolition, which would be recovered from the allottees. In case of its non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.

“To ensure effective action against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachment on government/public land, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy,” he said.

He requested the allottees, who have been issued challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions, to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Board.

“Building violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for the particular but also for the adjoining unit also,” he said, requesting the allottees not to undertake any fresh building violations. Otherwise, it will be liable to be demolished on their risk and cost.

