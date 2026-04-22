CHB residents meet MP Manish Tewari, raise flat transfer issues, seek one-time settlement

Residents of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats, along with Ward No. 34 Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabbi, met Member of Parliament Manish Tewari to raise their long-pending issues and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent resolution.

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In the memorandum, residents highlighted the complicated process of transfer of CHB flats and demanded its simplification. They stated that the current system involves unnecessary inspections and lengthy formalities, causing significant inconvenience to the general public. They urged authorities to reinstate the earlier system of transfers without inspections.

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The residents also raised concerns regarding the difficulties arising after restrictions on transfers through Power of Attorney. They demanded that transfers based on wills should be allowed promptly to provide relief to families facing legal hurdles.

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Additionally, they appealed that no action should be taken on the basis of anonymous or malicious complaints, stating that such complaints are often driven by personal rivalries and cause undue harassment to innocent residents.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Manish Tewari alleged that while the BJP-led government is reducing votes across the country under the guise of SIR, in Chandigarh, people are being pushed towards homelessness through Housing Board policies.

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He stated that nearly 98% of residents have made modifications in their homes as per their needs, yet no concrete one-time settlement solution has been provided to regularise these changes.

Tewari said that he is actively pursuing the matter with the Central Government and Chandigarh Administration to regularise these houses under a one-time settlement policy.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky also supported the demand, stating that the purpose of the Housing Board was to provide affordable housing, but growing family needs have led residents to make minor modifications.