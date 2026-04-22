icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CHB residents meet MP Manish Tewari, raise flat transfer issues, seek one-time settlement

CHB residents meet MP Manish Tewari, raise flat transfer issues, seek one-time settlement

Memorandum flags complex transfer process, Power of Attorney restrictions and harassment over complaints

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:39 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9. File photo
Advertisement

Residents of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats, along with Ward No. 34 Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabbi, met Member of Parliament Manish Tewari to raise their long-pending issues and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent resolution.

Advertisement

In the memorandum, residents highlighted the complicated process of transfer of CHB flats and demanded its simplification. They stated that the current system involves unnecessary inspections and lengthy formalities, causing significant inconvenience to the general public. They urged authorities to reinstate the earlier system of transfers without inspections.

Advertisement

The residents also raised concerns regarding the difficulties arising after restrictions on transfers through Power of Attorney. They demanded that transfers based on wills should be allowed promptly to provide relief to families facing legal hurdles.

Advertisement

Additionally, they appealed that no action should be taken on the basis of anonymous or malicious complaints, stating that such complaints are often driven by personal rivalries and cause undue harassment to innocent residents.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Manish Tewari alleged that while the BJP-led government is reducing votes across the country under the guise of SIR, in Chandigarh, people are being pushed towards homelessness through Housing Board policies.

Advertisement

He stated that nearly 98% of residents have made modifications in their homes as per their needs, yet no concrete one-time settlement solution has been provided to regularise these changes.

Tewari said that he is actively pursuing the matter with the Central Government and Chandigarh Administration to regularise these houses under a one-time settlement policy.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky also supported the demand, stating that the purpose of the Housing Board was to provide affordable housing, but growing family needs have led residents to make minor modifications.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts