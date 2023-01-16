CHB takes note of delay of files

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Following complaints about delay in applications due to minor issues, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked the department concerned to list out such pending cases by January 15.

A meeting will be held to review each case.

“Unnecessary additional affidavits, indemnity bonds, undertakings etc. are being asked in some cases while some of them are being delayed in the name of checklists. The attitude is against the efforts of the government to simplify its processes and will not be tolerated,” an official said.

“We have asked for a copy of the deficiency letters so that strict action can be initiated against erring officers. We have modified all our affidavits, indemnity bonds, undertakings in the last three years for safeguarding the interests of CHB and its officers,” he further said.

“We don’t see any need for additional affidavits, indemnity bond unless there are exceptionally justified reasons. Each additional affidavit, indemnity bond leads to additional cost, delay, inconvenience and harassment. We need to be sure about the genuineness of the applicants while the responsibility of the information and documents lies upon them. We have to come out of the clerical mentality to dig out minor mistakes. We are in responsible positions to carry out the work rather than causing unnecessary delays and rejections,” he added.

Officials said inefficiency, fear or malafide intentions on the part of the staff should not be the cause for delays and rejections.