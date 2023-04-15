CHB tells officials to be punctual

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked senior officials to be punctual on duty.

In a notice, Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB, has stated that for the past few months, it has been observed that some of the senior officers come late in the morning. “They are generally not available on their seats by 9.30 am,” he says, adding that a few months back, he had posted a message in this regard on the Whatsapp group of officers but they seemed to have ignored that.