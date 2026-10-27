CHB to take call on Delhi model for need-based changes on Nov 3

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has planned to explore the possibility of regularising certain need-based changes made to dwelling units allotted by the board on the pattern adopted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

According to sources, if the Delhi model was adopted by the CHB, certain unauthorised modifications would be regularised. However, the Urban Planning Department has expressed reservations about allowing certain structural modifications, as these could violate the city’s planning norms and guidelines of the Chandigarh Master Plan.

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The long-pending demand for regularisation of need-based changes in CHB flats may hit another roadblock.

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The final decision on regularisation of need-based changes will be taken by the CHB Board of Directors in a meeting on November 3.

Sources stated that the department had objections to several major modifications.

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The primary point of contention is the construction of rooms and other permanent structures in the backyards of residential units.

Planning officials observed that regularisation of room extensions would completely cover the backyards and permanent structures would be built over spaces originally intended to provide ventilation and ensure adequate airflow.

Backyard modifications account for a significant share of the alterations carried out by CHB residents.

In several residential sectors, ground-floor allottees have enclosed open courtyards to construct additional rooms, expand kitchens or build additional bathrooms. In some cases, residents living on upper floors have constructed additional rooms above unauthorised ground-floor extensions, with such arrangements reportedly made through mutual agreements between occupants.

The department maintained that permitting such additional structures could undermine the architectural layout of residential areas and compromise the broader urban planning principles envisaged for Chandigarh.

The issue has implications for more than 65,000 CHB flats, where residents have undertaken various modifications over the years. For many allottees, the changes were intended to make compact housing units more functional as family requirements evolved. However, the alterations continue to be treated as violations of the applicable building regulations.

The CHB’s efforts to find a solution have faced technical and administrative hurdles in the past as well, with similar proposals encountering objections from the planning authorities.

The CHB had last month approved regularisation of need-based changes in independent houses and cleared installation of lifts in dwelling units.