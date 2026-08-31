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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh-Dharamsala flight to resume from Sept 1

Chandigarh-Dharamsala flight to resume from Sept 1

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh. File photo
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Air connectivity between Chandigarh and Dharamsala is set to improve with the resumption of an afternoon flight between the two destinations from September 1.

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The non-stop IndiGo flight (6E 7722) will depart from Gaggal Airport in Kangra at 1:10 pm and arrive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here at 2:15 pm.

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The return flight will depart from Mohali at 2:45 pm and reach Gaggal around 3:50 pm.

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The airfare for the Dharamsala-Chandigarh service will start at about Rs 3,200, while the fare for the Chandigarh-Dharamsala sector will start at Rs 3,617. The flight will operate four days a week — on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The service had been discontinued due to bad weather conditions in the hilly areas.

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With the resumption of the service, passengers from the Kangra region will have easier access to Chandigarh for onward journeys and connecting flights, officials said.

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