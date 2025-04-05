Chandigarh Language Congress ends

The third Chandigarh Language Congress concluded today at the Mulk Raj Anand Auditorium, Panjab University (PU), with a celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity. Organised around the central theme “Language, Literature and Cultural Plurality,” the second and final day featured a plenary session on translation, “Meet the Author” dialogues and a multilingual poetry recital. The concluding day showcased a rich confluence of languages, literature and cultural plurality.

In the “Meet the Author” segment, Prof Meenu Gupta engaged in a lively dialogue with Prof Manju Jaidka, while Prof Yojna Rawat conversed with renowned Hindi writer HR Harnot. Prof Yograj Angrish interacted with Punjabi poet Jaswant Zafar, author of ‘Asi Nanak de ki Lagde’, and Dr Ali Abbas conversed with Urdu writer Prof Sohab Inayat.

The sessions explored diverse literary preoccupations, including ecological awareness, women’s struggles, spiritual ethos, ideological critique and the evolving role of critics and writers in the age of mass communication.