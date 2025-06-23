Chandigarh-Lucknow flight cancelled due to snag
Pilot detects technical issue during pre-flight checks
A Chandigarh-Lucknow flight was cancelled after the pilot detected a technical issue during the pre-flight checks at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here this morning.
Sources said the problem was detected before the aircraft began taxing, and as a precautionary measure, all passengers were asked to de-board.
The aircraft did not proceed with take-off. The sources said there were 160 passengers, who were accommodated on alternate flights.
