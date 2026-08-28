Chandigarh Master Plan-2031: Panel recommends seismic, traffic, infra, parking studies

The Screening Committee constituted by the UT Administration to examine public suggestions and objections to the proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 has recommended that several studies be conducted before the changes are implemented.

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According to sources, the committee, at a recent meeting, recommended seismic and disaster-risk, traffic-impact, infrastructure-capacity, environmental-assessment, parking and mobility studies.

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The Administration had invited objections and suggestions from the public after placing the draft amendments and a subsequent addendum to the CMP in the public domain. Hundreds of representations were received from residents, architects, industry bodies and other stakeholders.

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The committee was entrusted with scrutinising the submissions and conducting personal hearings for individuals and organisations wishing to present their views. Based on the feedback, it prepared its recommendations, which are expected to inform revisions to the draft proposals before they are finalised.

The nine-member committee was headed by Engineering Secretary Prerna Puri. Chandigarh Housing Board Chief Executive Officer D Karthikeyan, Chief Architect Rajeev Mehta, Chief Engineer CB Ojha and former Chief Architect Kapil Setia were among its members.

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During the public hearings, civil society organisations and residents’ representatives raised strong objections to the proposed amendments and urged the Administration to strengthen civic infrastructure and undertake comprehensive studies before making major changes to the city’s planning framework.

The Second Innings Association (SIA), a citizens’ group comprising senior residents, argued that the proposed changes were inconsistent with the original philosophy and planning principles of CMP-2031.

According to the association, the amendments sought to introduce peripheral high-rise development, increased densification and fragmentation of industrial plots, thereby altering the basic planning assumptions of the city.

The SIA said such significant changes could not be treated as routine administrative modifications and required a comprehensive review of the master plan rather than selective amendments.

The association also alleged that the proposals had been introduced without adequate due diligence, urban impact assessments or meaningful public consultation. It claimed that studies on traffic management, parking requirements, water availability, sewage capacity, environmental carrying capacity and disaster resilience had not been placed in the public domain to establish whether Chandigarh’s existing infrastructure could support higher densities and vertical expansion.