Chandigarh turns 60, Mohali 51, no one celebrating

Chandigarh turns 60 and Mohali 51 on Sunday, but neither city has planned any event to mark its foundation day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the Tricity tonight for Chandigarh Police’s 60th Raising Day, when he will present the President’s Police Colour to the force. He will also attend a public function at Tiranga Park to inaugurate two projects and lay the foundation stones of seven, with a combined cost of Rs 262 crore. His itinerary has nothing on Chandigarh’s foundation day. The UT Administration appears to have overlooked it.

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When contacted, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said he would take up with officials the plan to celebrate Chandigarh’s foundation day every year, as is done for Haryana Day and Punjab Day.

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Chandigarh became a Union Territory and joint capital of Punjab and Haryana on November 1, 1966. Mohali’s (SAS Nagar) foundation dates to November 1, 1975, when then Chief Minister Giani Zail Singh laid its foundation stone near Kamla Market, Phase I. Fifty one years later, the stone could no longer be traced.

CHANDIGARH: FULL, COSTLY

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Spread over 114 sq km, the UT has added no new sectors in decades. Its property market shows the strain. A 30-kanal industrial plot in Industrial Area, Phase I, was registered at Rs 200.32 crore in July, the highest single registration in the city. Sector 9 houses have fetched Rs 100 crore and above, and the Estate Office data shows the per-kanal rate there nearly doubled to about Rs 24.3 crore since early 2024.

Registrations fell from 12,040 in 2023-24 to 7,311 in 2025-26, but stamp duty hit a record Rs 348.23 crore. The city’s violent crime rate was 31.2 per lakh in NCRB’s latest full report (2023), marginally above the national rate of 31.1.

The draft amendments to Master Plan-2031, issued in May, propose high-rises on the periphery.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has said that both cities deserve reflection, if not celebration. “Chandigarh and it’s vibrant suburb Mohali, one that I am currently representing in the Lok Sabha and the other one that I had the honour to represent in the previous Lok Sabha as MP

from Anandpur Sahib are marking two important milestones,” he said, adding, “It is therefore unfortunate that both these anniversaries are not being properly marked if not commemorated.”

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal said: “Instead of continuing to remain a model of urban planning, Chandigarh is moving towards emulating Mohali by proposing high-rise residential development. This would mean an influx of more people, further driving up property prices and making housing increasingly unaffordable. This is hardly what the people of Chandigarh need. Such a policy would also place an additional and unsustainable strain on the city’s physical and social infrastructure.”

Former MP Satya Pal Jain has pushed for integrating Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula under one regional vision. The proposed Tricity Metropolitan Authority remains stuck between jurisdictions.

“Chandigarh was designed for a different era,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. “Balancing growth with preservation is our biggest challenge. High prices reflect both demand and the limits of expansion, but we remain committed to efficient, transparent governance,” he added.

MOHALI: BIGGER, BUSIER, UNPLANNED

The district now spans 1,189 sq km with about 15 lakh people, and houses the airport, IT City and Aerocity.

Today, half a century later, Mohali has transformed beyond recognition. Glass towers line Airport Road, multi-storey housing societies dominate its skyline, and luxury malls, hospitals, and tech campuses have turned it into one of North India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Yet, at the very spot where the city was born, the foundation stone is missing —swallowed by neglect, garbage, wild growth and unplanned construction.

“I painted the letters on that stone with my own hands,” recalls Baljeet Singh Pupneja, the local signboard artist who crafted the marker in 1975. “It had the name of Mohali and the date in red enamel. Now it’s gone. Nobody knows where it disappeared. Nobody even comes here to ask.”

Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India, Tejveer Singh, who was posted Mohali’s first Deputy Commissioner in 2006, said the city had outgrown its satellite tag.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said: “Rapid urbanisation brings both opportunity and stress. Our focus is on planned expansion, safety and responsive civic governance. Mohali’s evolution must remain inclusive and sustainable, not just profitable.”