Cheating case registered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint filed by Tarun Chaudhary, an official of Tarish Entertainment Private Limited.

Chaudhary stated that they had planned a live-in concert of singer Arijit Singh, which was supposed to take place at the Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, on May 27.

The complainant claimed that an Instagram account posted a fake poster along with the details of the event. He alleged that through the fake post, a restaurant was claiming to be the producer of the concert and offering free tickets.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under Section 419, 420 and 120-B of IPC. The event was eventually cancelled.