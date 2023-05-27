Cheating case registered

Chandigarh, May 26
The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint filed by Tarun Chaudhary, an official of Tarish Entertainment Private Limited.
Chaudhary stated that they had planned a live-in concert of singer Arijit Singh, which was supposed to take place at the Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, on May 27.
The complainant claimed that an Instagram account posted a fake poster along with the details of the event. He alleged that through the fake post, a restaurant was claiming to be the producer of the concert and offering free tickets.
The cybercrime police have registered a case under Section 419, 420 and 120-B of IPC. The event was eventually cancelled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week