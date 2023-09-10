Checking earns Ambala rly division Rs 3.13 crore in Aug

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, September 9

The Ambala Division of the Northern Railway has earned over Rs 3.13 crore during ticket-checking drives in the month of August.

Division officials caught over 30,000 people travelling without ticket and over 25,000 with irregular tickets.

As per the data procured from the division, as many as 30,168 people were caught travelling without ticket and a fine of over Rs 2 crore was imposed on them, while 25,121 people were caught with irregular tickets (in which short distance ticket is taken while the passenger is caught travelling on longer route) and a fine of over Rs 1.11 crore was imposed.

The ticket checking earning includes 447 anti-littering cases, 51 smoking cases and 30 unbooked luggage earning of Rs 84,550, Rs 10,200 and Rs 30,215, respectively.

According to sources, though the earning was 7.4% more than that of the corresponding month last year when Rs 2.91 crore fine was collected, it was 37.96% less than the target of Rs 5.05 crore.

Similarly, cumulative earnings up to August this year is Rs 22.02 crore, which is 15.61% less than the target of Rs 25.10 crore, and about 31.84% lower than the previous cumulative earning of Rs 32.31 crore for the period till August 2022.

In the month of July, the division had earned Rs 4.17 crore, which is 24.69% less than the target of Rs 5.55 crore.

A railway official said, “The checking drives were carried out by Ambala Division in all trains. The objective was to make sure that the people travelling with proper tickets don’t face any inconvenience due to ticketless travellers. The ticket checking earning is substantial keeping in view a lot of cancellation of trains due to tracks being affected in the wake of floods during the months of July and August, and fewer passengers in the trains.”

Meanwhile, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Naveen Kumar said, “A fall has been registered because July and August are not passenger season months. Due to floods, tracks were disturbed and trains remained cancelled, which also had an impact on the earnings. At present, there is not much rush in the trains and tickets are available. Since passengers get tickets for their journey easily, there is a fall in the number of people travelling without tickets”

“The upcoming months of October and November are festive season when the passenger rush also increases. Due to this, the cases of travelling with irregular or without tickets may also increase,” he added.

