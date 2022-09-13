Checking Illegal Occupation: Now, Chandigarh Housing Board starts survey of 560 EWS flats at Maloya

Chandigarh, September 12
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today started a door-to-door survey of 560 small flats at Maloya.
An official said a survey of 1,567 flats at Mauli Jagran and 4,032 flats at Maloya was completed yesterday and the remaining about 560 flats at Maloya was started today.
He said such a survey had already been carried out at Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Sector 56, Sector 38 (West), Sector 49 and Dhanas in the recent past.
Following complaints of illegal occupation, the CHB had started a survey of more than 17,000 flats allotted originally to people from the economically weaker section (EWS) under various schemes.
The CHB has allotted flats under the Rehabilitation Scheme, Small Flat Scheme and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme for occupation by allottees and their family members, including parents, siblings, spouse, children and their spouses and grandchildren.
“Such flats cannot be sold, transferred or handed over to other individuals,” said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB. He said there were complaints regarding some allottees having sold or transferred their flats illegally. Since such flats could not be sold or transferred, such instances amounted to violation of the terms and conditions and might attract criminal proceedings for fraud or cheating, said Garg.
Teams were checking whether or not the flat was occupied by the original allottee and his family, monthly rent and if licence fee and installments were being paid regularly.
Allotment of Dhanas flat cancelled
- The CHB has ordered the cancellation of the allotment of a small flat over illegal occupation at Dhanas.
- According to the order, the flat was allotted to Paltu Ram on September 10, 2013. It came to the notice of the CHB that Paltu Ram had died on January 12, 2018, and unauthorised occupant was living in the flat.
- On inspection of the flat on July 4 this year, it was found that Sukun Ahemmand was residing in the flat and he refused to disclose the relation with the allottee.
- A show-cause notice was issued to Sukun, but he failed to prove that he is son or in relation with late Paltu Ram.
