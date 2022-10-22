Chemist among 2 die in mishap in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 21
Two scooter riders were killed after being hit by a speeding SUV at the Sector 31/32 light point on Thursday night.
The victims were identified as Suresh Kumar, 35, of Zirakpur, and pillion rider Mahesh Chand, 50, of Ram Darbar, Phase 2. Suresh was a chemist, while Chand worked as an electrician.
The Innova driver, identified as Gagandeep Singh, a faculty member of a private university, has been arrested. Sources said the SUV driver was allegedly drunk as doctors smelled alcohol from his body during his medical examination at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
The police have collected his blood and urine samples for further forensic examination. Gagandeep was headed towards Mohali along with two other staff members after a late-night party.
The incident took place when the scooterists were returning from Suresh’s shop in Dadu Majra colony around 11.45pm.
The victims were about to enter Sector 31 from Sector 32 when the speeding SUV hit them. Chand died on the spot, while Suresh breathed his last during treatment at GMCH-32.
