Chemist held for selling 30K intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 29

The police have arrested a man in connection with the recovery of 30,000 intoxicating tablets. The suspect has been identified as Surinder, a resident of Shahabad in Kurukshetra district.

As per the information, on May 26, the Ambala police had recovered 30,000 intoxicating tablets from Mangat Singh, a resident of Ambala City. During investigation, his supplier Surinder was arrested. He was produced before a court today which sent him to one-day police remand.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), said, “Acting on a tip-off, Mangat Singh, a resident of Ambala City, was apprehended and during checking 30,000 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him on May 26. A case was registered under the NDPS Act and he was produced before a court which sent him to three-day police remand. During interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he had procured tablets from Surinder Kumar of Shahabad who runs a chemist shop.”

The SP said, “A raid was conducted and Surinder Kumar was also arrested on Sunday. Surinder used to sell intoxicating tablets in illegal manner. His licence is being verified. Mangat used to deal in veterinary medicines, but as per the information he has no licence for the same.”

The SP said, a UP resident was arrested with over 1 kg opium on May 27. He said the suspect identified as Mahavir was produced before a court which sent him to three-day police remand on Sunday.

He said in yet another case, two men were arrested and over 90 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession on May 26. The suspects identified as Sonu, a resident of Kurukshetra, and Rohit of Ambala, were sent to two-day police remand. Further investigations in these cases were in progress, he added.