Chemist of GMSH-16 denied anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

A local court has dismissed an anticipatory bail application of Sunil Kumar, the allottee of a chemist shop at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, in a case registered by the Vigilance Department regarding the extension of lease of the shop.

The department registered the FIR nearly eight months after an inspection had revealed that the chemist shop was being operated by the same firm for 29 years through multiple extensions and renewals, and at a rent lower than the market price.

The department said the shop had been allotted on lease for only two years through an auction in 1993. Though the first lease ended in 1995, the hospital authorities never floated a fresh tender and kept extending the lease every five years.

The FIR was registered for the offences punishable under Section 406 (breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 13 (1) b and (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Public Prosecutor JP Singh opposed the application of the anticipatory bail. He claimed the case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act also. The department suspects the involvement of many officers in the case. The Public Prosecutor prayed for the dismissal of the application.

The counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail application.