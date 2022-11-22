Chandigarh: Chemist shop at Sector-16 hospital auctioned for Rs 17L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Another new chemist shop at the GMSH-16 was opened and total three bids were received. The highest bid of Rs 17,21,000 per month has been received for shop no. 9 measuring 18ft x 9.9 ft.

“Another chemist shop is in the process of completing the formalities and it is expected to start functioning in the next few days. Hence, there will be sufficient chemist shops at the GMSH-16 soon. The Jan-Aushadhi Shop at GMCH-32 is expected to start functioning within this week,” said Yash Pal Garg, UT Health Secretary.