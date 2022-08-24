Chennai Open Golf Championship: Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar off to a brisk start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar shot a 7-under 65 to make a brisk start and lead the field in round one of the Impiger Technologies presents Chennai Open Golf Championship at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course.

Sri Lankan N Thangaraja was placed second at 66, while last week’s winner Khalin Joshi of Bengaluru was third at 67. Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma, runner-up at last week’s event in Coimbatore, struck a hole-in-one on the sixth during his round of 69 that placed him tied ninth.

Kochhar, who made a last-minute decision to head to Chennai as he was on the waiting list for this week’s Asian Tour event, put together four straight birdies from the second through the fifth thanks to some quality hitting and wedge shots.

The four-time PGTI winner Kochhar’s 15-feet birdie conversion on the ninth got him going with his mid-range putts, an aspect he was struggling with till then.