Chess: Ekaaksha claims lead in U-15 category

Chandigarh, May 20
Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi scored three points to claim lead in the open U-15 category on the opening day of the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament on Saturday. Shreyas Raj closed the round at the second position with three points, while Abeer Manchanda remained third with identical three points.
