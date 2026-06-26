Chess meet from July 4

The 18th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open and Children Chess Festival 2026 will be held on July 4 and 5.

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The tournament will be conducted in open category, U-15 (boys and girls), U-12 (boys and girls) and U-9 (boys and girls). A total of 64 prizes will be awarded to the winners during the closing ceremony, with the total prize money being Rs 78,000.

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Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before July 1 at www.chandigarhchess.com.