Chhatbir Zoo draws 10,000 visitors daily

Chhatbir Zoo has been witnessing a large number of visitors for the past four days with more than 10,000 people arriving at the zoo daily, marking the highest footfall recorded this year so far.

The extended weekend, excursion trips by schools and colleges, and pleasant weather have contributed to the unprecedented rush, officials said. A host of activities, including marathons, quizzes and drawing competitions, being organised as part of National Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8 have also added to the footfall.

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On Sunday, 10,015 people visited the zoo. Officials said the parking lots were chock-a-block, forcing visitors to park their vehicles in the fields nearby.

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“On an average, 700 tickets are booked online every day, while the rush at the counters keeps the staff hard-pressed from morning till evening. These are the highest numbers we have accommodated this year so far. The next four months generally witness above-average footfall as per past data,” said Range Officer Harpal Singh.

Sunday, the busiest day, saw visitors enjoying various attractions at the zoo. The reptile section was particularly popular with schoolchildren, who gathered around the glass enclosures, often getting startled by the sudden movements of cobras. Rat snakes and lizards also drew considerable attention.

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The Nocturnal House was another attraction, with children reacting with loud shrieks to the animals in its dark, cave-like setting. Gharials and crocodiles remained largely undisturbed as they rested in shallow ponds, while the monkeys and macaques appeared less amused by the large number of visitors outside their enclosures.

Ostriches and emus fascinated visitors of all age groups, while the dinosaur safari was a major hit among children.

“At Lion Safari, the king of the jungle lay in the shade and glanced at visitors once in a while. It was the first time I had seen hundreds of deer together near a water body,” said eight-year-old Arjun Shekhon, a resident of Karnal, who was visiting the zoo for the first time.

On the third day of Wildlife Week, the zoo authorities organised a “Run for Wildlife”. Around 250 participants took part in 3-km, 5-km and 10-km runs. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, Dharminder Sharma, gave away prizes to the winners.

An experienced “mahout” also interacted with visitors and shared information about the habits and behaviour of elephants. He spoke about Maya and Hema, the two elephants, and explained their daily routines and behaviour.

A discussion was also held about the zoo’s 10 tigers — Diya, Gouri, Abhay, Aryan, Arjun, Saavi, Gazal, Garima, Gunjan and Jyoti — on Saturday. Field Director Nalin Yadav said the zoo authorities were prepared to accommodate more visitors during Wildlife Week and in the coming days.

“We are ensuring that all visitor amenities are maintained properly. Our staff are also remaining vigilant about animal healthcare and visitor safety,” he said.