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Home / Chandigarh / Chhatbir Zoo’s star attraction, white tigress Diya, dies at 13

Chhatbir Zoo’s star attraction, white tigress Diya, dies at 13

Born at the zoo in 2013, Diya gave birth to 3 cubs and contributed to its tiger breeding programme; post-mortem to ascertain cause of death

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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White tigress Diya died at Chhatbir Zoo on Sunday morning due to age-related issues. She was 13 years, two months and 21 days old.
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White tigress Diya died at Chhatbir Zoo on Sunday morning due to age-related issues. She was 13 years, two months and 21 days old.

Born at Chhatbir Zoo on July 28, 2013, Diya was the offspring of white tigers Lucky and Dolly. Over the years, she remained a major attraction for zoo visitors and contributed to the zoo’s captive breeding and tiger conservation programme.

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Diya gave birth to three cubs — Arjun, Amar and Dilnoor — in 2019. While Arjun continues to be housed at Chhatbir Zoo, Amar was shifted to Rohtak Zoo. Arjun has also contributed to the breeding programme and sired cubs with Gauri, a tigress brought from Rajkot, Gujarat.

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At over 13 years of age, Diya had lived beyond the commonly cited average lifespan of 10-12 years for white tigers in captivity.

The management of Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir Zoo, mourned her demise.

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“The loss of Diya has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her caretakers, veterinary teams and wildlife enthusiasts. Her demise is a big loss for the zoo and the dedicated staff who cared for her over the years,” officials said.

Diya’s body is being taken to GADVASU, Ludhiana, for a post-mortem examination by a panel of veterinary doctors to ascertain the cause of death. Her final rites and all related procedures are being carried out in accordance with standard protocols and prescribed guidelines.

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