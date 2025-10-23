Chhath Puja preparations reviewed

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha, along with other officials of the Engineering Department, reviewed the progress of ongoing works being undertaken to ensure the smooth and safe celebration of Chhath Puja at the Sector 42 lake here.

Advertisement

They took stock of key aspects such as cleaning of the lake, repair and maintenance of infrastructure and the provision of adequate lighting and other essential arrangements. The Chief Engineer said all necessary efforts were being made to provide a safe, clean and well-organised setting for the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Advertisement