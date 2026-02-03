DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chhattisgarh record 7-wkt win over Chandigarh team

Chhattisgarh record 7-wkt win over Chandigarh team

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:09 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chhattisgarh lads batted well and grabbed full points against hosts Chandigarh by recording a seven-wicket win during the last day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the GMSSSS, Sector 26 grounds.

Advertisement

Chandigarh lads had amassed 417 in the first innings, but Chhattisgarh batters fought back by posting 383. The visiting bowlers led by Varun Singh Bhuie restricted the local team to 143, and chasing 178-run to win, the batters easily made 180/3 today. Overnight unbeaten, Harish Sahu and Sahil Rajat Shariff started the day. The two extended their partnership to 51 runs, before Sahu (36) was removed by Jaskirat Singh Mehra. Down to three wickets, the side didn’t lose their grip on the match, as Shariff alongside Rahul Pradhan played calmly to raise a 113-run unbeaten stand off 174 balls. While Shariff posted 64, Pradhan contributed 61 to help the side log win in 44 overs. Mehra took all three wickets for Chandigarh in the second innings.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Bhuie had claimed a fine six-wicket haul to put Chhattisgarh in a commanding position and restrict Chandigarh at 143 in their second innings.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts