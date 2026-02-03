Chhattisgarh record 7-wkt win over Chandigarh team

Chhattisgarh lads batted well and grabbed full points against hosts Chandigarh by recording a seven-wicket win during the last day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the GMSSSS, Sector 26 grounds.

Chandigarh lads had amassed 417 in the first innings, but Chhattisgarh batters fought back by posting 383. The visiting bowlers led by Varun Singh Bhuie restricted the local team to 143, and chasing 178-run to win, the batters easily made 180/3 today. Overnight unbeaten, Harish Sahu and Sahil Rajat Shariff started the day. The two extended their partnership to 51 runs, before Sahu (36) was removed by Jaskirat Singh Mehra. Down to three wickets, the side didn’t lose their grip on the match, as Shariff alongside Rahul Pradhan played calmly to raise a 113-run unbeaten stand off 174 balls. While Shariff posted 64, Pradhan contributed 61 to help the side log win in 44 overs. Mehra took all three wickets for Chandigarh in the second innings.

On Sunday, Bhuie had claimed a fine six-wicket haul to put Chhattisgarh in a commanding position and restrict Chandigarh at 143 in their second innings.