Chief Architect loses Rs 50,000 in online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The UT Chief Architect fell prey to an online fraud and lost Rs50,614. Chief Architect Kapil Setia, a resident of Sector 7, reported that on March 6, he received a link through an SMS on his mobile phone for upgrading the KYC of Paytm.

He clicked on the link and shared the information asked for. The victim then received an OTP on his mobile phone. However, he did not share the OTP. He later found Rs50,614 deducted from his credit card. The police were informed following which a cheating case was registered at the Sector 26 police station. —

#cyber crime