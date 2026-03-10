Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas inspects EVM warehouse in Panchkula

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas carried out a quarterly inspection of the EVM warehouse located at the New Mini Secretariat Building in Sector 1 here. Satpal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, was also present during the inspection.

During the visit, the Chief Electoral Officer checked seals on locks of the warehouse and inspected the arrangements for security and maintenance. He reviewed the functioning of the CCTV cameras installed at the warehouse, the electricity supply system and the fire safety equipment.

Following this, he also inspected the first-level checking room and the guards deployed outside the warehouse, while taking stock of the security measures in place. On the occasion, both the Chief Electoral Officer and the Deputy Commissioner made entries in the EVM logbook.

Officials stated that the main objective of the inspection was to ensure safety and security of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) kept under custody of the district administration. After completing the inspection, Srinivas ordered the warehouse to be sealed again under his supervision and verified seals on locks.

Among those present during the inspection were City Magistrate Jagruti, Election Department Naib Tehsildar Ajay Rathi, Kanungo Kuldeep and representatives of various political parties which included Bharatiya Janata Party representative Sanjeev Kaushal, Indian National Congress representative Raj Singh Chauhan, Indian National Lok Dal representatives Manoj Agarwal and Bhagirath, Jannayak Janta Party representative KC Bhardwaj, Aam Aadmi Party representatives Ajmer Singh and Sanjeev Kumar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) representative Ved Prakash and Bahujan Samaj Party representative Rajinder.