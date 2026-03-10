DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas inspects EVM warehouse in Panchkula

Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas inspects EVM warehouse in Panchkula

The warehouse located at the New Mini Secretariat Building in Sector 1

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:06 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas during inspection of the EVM warehouse in Panchkula.
Advertisement

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas carried out a quarterly inspection of the EVM warehouse located at the New Mini Secretariat Building in Sector 1 here. Satpal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, was also present during the inspection.

Advertisement

During the visit, the Chief Electoral Officer checked seals on locks of the warehouse and inspected the arrangements for security and maintenance. He reviewed the functioning of the CCTV cameras installed at the warehouse, the electricity supply system and the fire safety equipment.

Advertisement

Following this, he also inspected the first-level checking room and the guards deployed outside the warehouse, while taking stock of the security measures in place. On the occasion, both the Chief Electoral Officer and the Deputy Commissioner made entries in the EVM logbook.

Advertisement

Officials stated that the main objective of the inspection was to ensure safety and security of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) kept under custody of the district administration. After completing the inspection, Srinivas ordered the warehouse to be sealed again under his supervision and verified seals on locks.

Among those present during the inspection were City Magistrate Jagruti, Election Department Naib Tehsildar Ajay Rathi, Kanungo Kuldeep and representatives of various political parties which included Bharatiya Janata Party representative Sanjeev Kaushal, Indian National Congress representative Raj Singh Chauhan, Indian National Lok Dal representatives Manoj Agarwal and Bhagirath, Jannayak Janta Party representative KC Bhardwaj, Aam Aadmi Party representatives Ajmer Singh and Sanjeev Kumar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) representative Ved Prakash and Bahujan Samaj Party representative Rajinder.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts