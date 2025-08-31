Chief Engineer reviews situation at Sukhna Lake

In light of the recent heavy rainfall experienced over the past week, CB Ojha, UT Chief Engineer, along with other officers of the Engineering Department, conducted a field visit to Sukhna Choe, Kishangarh, Manimajra, Bapu Dham, Raipur Kalan and Sukhna Lake to assess the situation and review any damage caused.

Despite the substantial rainfall and the necessary opening of the Sukhna Lake gates to release excess water, no major damage has been reported in the visited areas. This can be attributed to the proactive measures and preparedness undertaken well in advance of the monsoon season. However, some minor damages have been observed at a few locations, which are being addressed.

The Chief Engineer and other officers also visited the Control Room established at Sukhna Lake, which operates 24x7 to monitor water levels and coordinate with the states of Punjab and Haryana to prevent any flood-like situation in case of water release from Sukhna Lake.