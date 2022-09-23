Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC Ravi Shanker Jha gives enrolment certificates

Chandigarh, September 22
Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, distributed enrolment certificates among newly enrolled advocates after administering the oath at a function held at Diwan Atma Ram Auditorium of Law Bhawan in Sector 37 here today.
Justice Arun Palli, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was also present.
Wishing them success in practice, the Chief Justice referred to age-old anecdotes, mythology and Hindu scriptures while stressing upon the importance of holistic development of a lawyer.
Suvir Sidhu, chairman, Punjab and Haryana Bar Council, advised the new entrants to maintain dignity of the noble legal profession.
Parents and guardians of the newly enrolled advocates were also present in the function.
