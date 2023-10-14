Chief Justice Jha given warm send-off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, was today given a warm send-off by the Bench and employees following his retirement.

Hundreds of employees lined up on the ramp overlooking the portico as the outgoing Chief Justice was flanked by high court judges and other judicial officers. Chief Justice Jha walked with folded hands amid the jostling crowd to receive the guard of honour. The judges and employees then escorted the Chief Justice to his official car to give a customary gentle nudge to the vehicle as a farewell gesture. The full court, during CJ Jha’s tenure, cracked the whip against corruption, indiscipline, complacency and other factors in the subordinate judiciary. In all, action was taken against 15 judicial officers since he took over as the CJ in October 2019.