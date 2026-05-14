Chief Justice Nagu lays stone for lawyers’ chambers

Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Wednesday laid the stone for 108 lawyers’ chambers at Fatehgarh Sahib District Courts. He inaugurated the project in a virtual ceremony.

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District and Sessions Judge Nirbhow Singh Gill termed the project a significant milestone in the judicial landscape of Fatehgarh Sahib.

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Nagu said additional infrastructure empowered the justice delivery system and would benefit members of the Bar and judicial officers.