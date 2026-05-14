Chief Justice Nagu lays stone for lawyers’ chambers

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Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Wednesday laid the stone for 108 lawyers’ chambers at Fatehgarh Sahib District Courts. He inaugurated the project in a virtual ceremony.
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District and Sessions Judge Nirbhow Singh Gill termed the project a significant milestone in the judicial landscape of Fatehgarh Sahib.
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Nagu said additional infrastructure empowered the justice delivery system and would benefit members of the Bar and judicial officers.
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