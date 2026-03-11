Chief Minister to inaugurate Vasant Utsav-2026 in Panchkula on March 13

The Chief Executive Officer of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), K Makrand Pandurang, reviewed the preparations for Vasant Utsav-2026 during a meeting with officials of various departments held through video conferencing on Wednesday. Satpal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, also attended the meeting.

Pandurang said, “Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate Vasant Utsav-2026 as the chief guest on March 13. Chief Secretary will attend the closing ceremony on March 15 as the chief guest.”

The three-day festival will be organised at the Sector 5 Town Park from March 13 to 15. Various cultural programmes and activities will be held during the festival.

Pandurang directed officials concerned to ensure maximum public participation and smooth organisation of the event. Additional Chief Executive Officer of the PMDA has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Vasant Utsav.

Pandurang directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation to ensure proper cleanliness at the venue and the surrounding areas. The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) was asked to maintain uninterrupted power supply during the event. The Public Health Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation were directed to provide adequate number of mobile toilets. The Police Department will deploy sufficient personnel to maintain law and order and manage parking arrangements during the festival. The Food Safety Officer will monitor the quality of food at stalls.

Satpal Sharma, who attended meeting through video conferencing from the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, assured that the district administration would extend full cooperation for the successful organisation of the festival.

----------------------------

Competitions, activities to be organised

It was informed at the meeting that several competitions and activities would be organised during the Vasant Utsav-2026. These include competitions such as rangoli, painting, face painting, textile cartography, tattoo painting and an environmental quiz on March 13. A mehndi competition, mono acting, hasya kavi sammelan, fancy dress competition and duet dance competition will be held on March 14. Activities including a baby show, fashion show, pot painting, best out of waste competition, selfie contest, solo singing and folk-dance competition will organised on March 15. Cultural evenings will also be held on all three days. Winners of various competitions will be honoured and rewarded.

------------------------------

A celebration to welcome spring

Vasant Utsav-2026 marks the arrival of the spring season. The event will feature a vibrant mix of cultural programmes, artistic performances, floral displays, heritage evenings, craft exhibitions, culinary experiences and community gatherings. Pandurang said the festival aims to showcase Haryana’s rich traditions, evolving cultural spirit and the joy of the spring season.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Kumar, PMDA Chief Engineer Rajiv Sharma and PMDA XEN (Horticulture) Nidhi Bhardwaj, along with officials from various departments, were also present at the meeting.