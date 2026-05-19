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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad directs depts to fill vacancies quickly

Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad directs depts to fill vacancies quickly

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:48 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Reviewing the status of vacant posts and departmental promotions, Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad on Monday directed all departments to expedite the process of filling vacant posts, convene all pending Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), ensure timely promotion of eligible officials and strengthen capacity-building initiatives through regular training programmes.

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The Chief Secretary was chairing a review meeting regarding the ongoing projects and schemes of the Department of Personnel and Training & Establishment. During the meeting, Prasad further directed that the promotion process of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) to the post of clerk be completed within two months.

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The Chief Secretary also directed the department to explore signing an MoU between Chandigarh and the Institute of Secretariat Training & Management (ISTM) for conducting specialised training programmes. He further emphasised the need for comprehensive training on eOffice for officials of the Chandigarh Administration to enhance administrative efficiency and digital governance.

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With regard to Recruitment Rules, directions were issued for regular monitoring of all pending cases to ensure timely finalisation. During the meeting, it was informed that 404 Recruitment Rules have been concurred by the Department of Personnel. It was further apprised that UT Chandigarh secured the 3rd rank during the “SADHANA Saptah” (National Learning Week).

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