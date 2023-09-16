 Child injured in hit-&-run mishap : The Tribune India

in brief

Child injured in hit-&-run mishap

Child injured in hit-&-run mishap

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A three-year-old child was injured after a car sped away after hitting him. Sikander Chaudhary reported that a car sped away after hitting his son, Krishana, near a petrol station at Mani Majra. The child was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. TNS

Woman PO lands in police net

Chandigarh: A woman proclaimed offender (PO), Sapna of Mauli Jagran, has been arrested by the police. A case of copper wire theft from the 66KV substation at Raipur Kalan was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station in July, 2017. During investigation, Sapna was arrested and later, granted bail by a local court. She failed to appear in the court during trial, following which she was declared a PO. TNS

Nayagaon man held with charas

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the UT police arrested a man with 224-gm charas. The police said the suspect, identified as Inder Kumar (30) of Nayagaon, was arrested at Sector 26. A case has been registered. TNS

Four arrested in theft case

Chandigarh: Four persons have been arrested for stealing van and various items from a telecom tower. The suspects have been identified as Mohan Lal (50), Chote Lal (25), Deep Narain (26) and Abhishek (29). The police said various items, including copper cables, and a van were allegedly stolen by them. A case was registered. TNS

Engineers’ Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Engineers from Punjab, under the banner of the Council of Diploma Engineers, gathered at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here to celebrate Engineers’ Day. The event, organised by the council, aimed at addressing the challenges faced by engineers and commemorate the achievements of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Punjab PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said engineers were a bridge between the government and the people. The minister assured to address the pressing demands of engineers, which included releasing petrol allowance for field visits that was withdrawn by the previous government.

Zirakpur blaze

Zirakpur: Smoke billows out of a clothing store near a light point in Zirakpur on Friday evening. Fire officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. RAVI KUMAR

