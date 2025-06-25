Child protection panel reviews POCSO cases

A review meeting on cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was held under the chairmanship of Haryana State Child Protection Commission members — Anil Lather and Shyam Shukla. The meeting was attended by the DSP of Special Investigation and Prosecution Unit (SIPU) and other police officials concerned.

During the meeting, the Commission members issued clear directives to the police department to take strict action against individuals involved in sexual offences against children. They thoroughly reviewed cases registered under the POCSO Act across different police stations in the district and examined the progress of chargesheets filed and court proceedings against the accused.

The Commission also emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about the POCSO Act in schools. Additionally, they directed police officials to inform the public about the TRIP monitoring system. Under this system, individuals travelling alone can dial 112 to have their vehicle journey monitored by the police for safety until they reach their destination.

Following the meeting, the Commission members visited the Women Police Station in Sector 5 to inspect whether child-friendly spaces are available for victims brought under POCSO cases. They also enquired about the counselling process used for them and discussed in detail the challenges faced by the police during investigations under the POCSO Act.

DSP (SIPU) Dinesh Kumar informed the members that at present, 180 cases under the POCSO Act are under trial in court, with 23 new cases registered this year since January. Also present during the meeting were District Public Prosecutor Manoj Vashisht, District Child Protection Officer Nidhi, Rajesh Kumari (In-charge, Women Cell), and other police officials.