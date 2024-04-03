Child suffers electric shock in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

An eight-year-old girl suffered severe burns when she suffered a shock on rooftop in Badh Majra this evening. The victim, Soumya, was playing with an iron rod on the roof of her house when the rod came into contact with a high-tension wire. The kin of the family said the child received major burn injuries and is under treatment.

