Child’s body found near Ghaggar

The unidentified body of a child was found in the Kakrali village, Dera Bassi, today.

The village residents said the boy, in the age group of 10-15 years, was found near the banks of the Ghaggar river. They informed the police after which the body was taken to the mortuary at the Dera Bassi sub divisional hospital. The police said the body is suspected to have drifted in water from some elsewhere.

Man hangs self to death

A 35-year-old man, meanwhile, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan of his flat in Dhakoli. The police said he had called his parents and admitted to being stressed a few days ago.