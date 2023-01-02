Chill drops air quality to ‘very poor’ level in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The air quality has worsened in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to ‘very poor’ level on the first day of the year today.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI of the city shot up to 314 for PM2.5 pollutants at 8.10 pm.

At the Sector 53 Air Quality Monitoring Station, the AQI was recorded at 376 at 8.10 pm and at the Sector 25 Air Quality Monitoring Station, it was 252.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee said the air quality deteriorated due to a drop in the temperature and blowing of winds, which carried pollutants from one place to another. Human-induced factors such as vehicular pollution also increased the pollution levels, he added.

He said the AQI recorded at the Sector 53 station was 316 on December 24, 331 on December 25, 332 on December 26, 334 on December 27, 332 on December 28, 340 on December 29, 360 on December 30 and 334 on December 31.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.