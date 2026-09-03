Chinni’s murder outside Sector 9 gym: Charge sheet unfolds how Amreen Rai allegedly arranged killing of property dealer

The Chandigarh Police have unfolded, in its charge sheet, the sequence of events as to how Amreen Rai, a Chandigarh resident, allegedly arranged the killing of 31-year-old property dealer Charanpreet Singh alias Chinni, a resident of Kubaheri Khurd village in Mullanpur.

The charge sheet also sheds light on the gangsters’ network active in Chandigarh and nearby areas, with contacts allegedly being established through different apps while gangsters were operating from foreign countries.

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Two persons riding a motorcycle fired around a dozen shots from both sides of the vehicle at Chinni in the parking lot of a gym in Sector 9 around 12.30 pm on March 18, as he was leaving after his workout.

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The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chest and arm. Bystanders rushed Singh to the PGI, where he was declared brought dead due to excessive blood loss.

After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against eight persons, including Amreen Kaur Rai, in court, alleging that she was the mastermind behind the killing of property dealer Charanpreet Singh alias Chinni.

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The police claimed that Rai orchestrated the contract killing over a disputed land deal in New Chandigarh, in which she allegedly suffered financial losses. She allegedly hired gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang through an intermediary and paid money for the killing.

As per the charge sheet, Amreen Rai had animosity towards Charanpreet Singh alias Chinni over the payment for land she had purchased through him. She alleged that he was neither returning her money nor giving her the land.

She met Chinni’s acquaintance Harshpreet Singh alias Harsh at KFC, Mohali, and got the Zangi app downloaded on her phone. She subsequently spoke to gangster Lucky Patial through the app.

According to the police, during interrogation, Amreen Kaur Rai revealed that she was a housewife. She said there was a dispute regarding property in her in-laws’ family as her father-in-law kept all land and contracts under his control and would say, “This is my property and I will not give it to anyone as long as I am alive.”

She allegedly told the police that her husband did not take much interest in the land or family affairs and that she managed the household financially.

In 2024, her father-in-law sold one-and-a-half acres of land near the Ramada Hotel in Zirakpur for approximately Rs 34-35 crore and gave Rs 9 crore each to his two sons.

During that period, she used to visit Body Zone Gym in Sector 9 with her son Akashdeep, where Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni, her son’s friend, also used to come. Gradually, he became very close to her, started calling her mother and would often visit her home.

On the pretext of investing Rs 9 crore, Chinni allegedly arranged a deal for 8.5 acres of land in a village in New Chandigarh at Rs 1.75 crore per acre, promising to sell it further.

She gave Chinni a total of Rs 8.5 crore, of which Rs 5 crore was deposited into the account of the landholder, Hardit Singh. The remaining Rs 3.5 crore was allegedly taken by Chinni in cash from her house in November-December 2024.

When the land was not sold within five to six months, pressure was put on him for registration. Subsequently, Chinni got the registration of 4.25 acres done in her name and the remaining land registered in someone else’s name.

Later, she allegedly came to know that the land was not of good quality and that Chinni had sold it to her at a higher rate. Chinni also met her father-in-law and allegedly influenced him. Her father-in-law also asked her to sell the land to Chinni.

She then decided to threaten Chinni and recover either the land or her money.

She subsequently contacted Harsh and asked him if he knew any “solid person” or had a connection with a gangster. She also asked him to arrange a conversation with Lucky Patial, as Chinni was allegedly very afraid of him. In 2024, Chinni had sought help in obtaining a weapon licence due to the alleged threat from Lucky.

She told Harsh that if Lucky Patial called Chinni, he would return her money out of fear.

Harsh contacted Lucky Patial through a friend, got her to download the Zangi app, provided her with Lucky Patial’s Zangi number and forwarded her Zangi number to him.

She subsequently spoke to Lucky Patial and allegedly told him to get her matter resolved by any means.

As per the charge sheet, she told Lucky Patial, “For this, you can kill Chinni or even my father-in-law. Do anything but get my work done.”

To this, Lucky allegedly replied, “I have to finish him first. I will take care of it myself.” He also allegedly spoke about his enmity with Chinni, claiming that Chinni used to collect ransom money in his name and had cheated him.

As per the charge sheet, Amreen told Lucky, “I will give you whatever money is required for this work.”

Lucky then allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh, saying he would have to deliver the money to the boys at the ground level and arrange weapons for the operation.