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Home / Chandigarh / ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Chandigarh to fast-track social justice delivery

‘Chintan Shivir’ in Chandigarh to fast-track social justice delivery

3-day national meet to focus on last-mile reach, launch digital tools, draft roadmap for inclusive growth

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:43 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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The shivir, themed “Antyodaya ka Sankalp, Amrit Kaal ka Pratibimb — Viksit Bharat @2047”, seeks to chart an actionable roadmap for inclusive and sustainable empowerment of marginalised communities. Photo: X/@MSJEGOI
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Chandigarh will host a three-day national-level ‘Chintan Shivir’ from April 24 to 26, aimed at strengthening the delivery of social justice schemes and ensuring their last-mile implementation across the country.

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Organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the high-level deliberation will bring together ministers and officials from states and Union Territories, along with senior officers from key departments. Union Minister Virendra Kumar will preside over the inaugural session, with Ministers of State BL Verma and Ramdas Athawale also scheduled to attend, a senior government functionary told The Tribune on Thursday.

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The shivir, themed “Antyodaya ka Sankalp, Amrit Kaal ka Pratibimb — Viksit Bharat @2047”, seeks to chart an actionable roadmap for inclusive and sustainable empowerment of marginalised communities.

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A key highlight of the event will be the launch of several digital and policy initiatives, including the SAMAVESH portal, NMBA 2.0 app, SETU app and SMILE app. A book on minimum standards for dementia care homes and model guidelines for beggar homes will also be released. Additionally, MoUs will be signed between the National Institute of Social Defence and various institutions.

Structured discussions and breakout sessions will be held over three days. On April 25, focus areas will include scholarship delivery, educational access, the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative, sanitation workers’ dignity, prevention of sanitation-related deaths, senior citizen care, and early intervention for children with disabilities.

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The final day will deliberate on area-based socio-economic development, inclusion of marginalised communities, financial empowerment and accessibility and certification for persons with disabilities.

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