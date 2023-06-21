Chipped plaster, twisted columns greet visitors at PSPCL’s Ph-1 office in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 20

The office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Phase 1 here is in dire need of repairs as the building is crumbling at several places. Consumers say the plaster on the roof of the porch in the front office is chipping away making the rusty rebar visible.

Lives at stake, officials unmoved Let alone visitors, lives of employees are at stake. Officials who work for eight hours a day and draw huge salaries are little bothered about upkeep. — A visitor

The visitors face the risk of getting injured and vehicles parked under it can get damaged if the plaster comes off further, they rue.

Roof of the storeroom rests on a rickety column. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

One of the pillars of the storeroom where meters are kept has developed cracks near the roof. Curiously, one of the pillars has got twisted and stands precariously even as the windy, monsoon season beckons.

“Let alone hundreds of visitors coming to the office, the lives of employees working here are at stake. It is strange officials who work here for eight hours a day are little bothered about the upkeep of the building,” laments a visitor. “Seepage is corroding the building at several places. The walls of rooms are damp, but the employees are unmoved. The old building needs urgent repairs,” says another.

Hygiene on the premises, too, needs much to be desired as the ground and visitors’ parking are littered with garbage. “There is no harm in keeping the surroundings spick and span. It only makes you presentable and gives a good impression,” says a senior citizen while leaving the premises with an unresolved grievance. Senior PSPCL officials refused to comment on the concerns raised by the consumers.