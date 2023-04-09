Chirag bags gold medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Chandigarh’s Chirag Kundra bagged a gold medal in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) convocation.

He was handed over the medal by the President of India Droupdi Murmu. Kundra, a graduate from Dr Ambedkar IHM, Chandigarh, scored the highest aggregate marks in IGNOU and bagged the top spot in the country for which he was felicitated with gold medal at the 36th convocation of IGNOU held in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.