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Home / Chandigarh / Chirag, Sagar bag gold in state fencing meet

Chirag, Sagar bag gold in state fencing meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Chirag Sehgal of Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, won the men’s epee gold medal by defeating Nakshatr Khanna of RIMT World School, Sector 13, on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Cadet State Fencing Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Fencing Association, at the Panjab University gymnasium hall. Chandan of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, shared the third position with Kanav Mishra of RIMT.

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In the foil event, Sagar Singh defeated Aditya to claim the gold medal, while Pawan Sati (all from Sector 10 government school) and Navish Bhardwaj claimed the joint third position. Medhansh Jain of DAV Public School, Sector 8, claimed the sabre event gold by defeating Deepak Singh of GMSSS, Sector 10. Hriday Katoch of MDAV School, Sector 22, and Yashdeep Dhull of DAV School claimed the joint third position.

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In the women’s epee event, Gayatri Sharma of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Gunjan of the Sector 10 school to claim the gold medal. Twins Mehak and Mannat of the Sector 10 school claimed the joint third position. Jia Sharma won the foil event by defeating Ruby Chamoli of the Sector 10 government school, while Divaa Goyal of St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, and Hiteshi of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, shared the third position. In the women’s sabre event, Advika Dutta of Sacred Heart School won the gold medal, while Kirat Sharma of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, claimed the silver medal. Himani of the Sector 10 government school and Shivanshi Thakur of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, shared the third spot.

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Gayatri Sharma, Chirag Sehgal, Nakshter Khanna, Kanav Mishra and Navish Bhardwaj are trainees of Panchkula Fencing Academy under Rajiv Goldy, an FIE International Referee.

All medallist fencers have been selected to represent the city in the 21st Cadet National Championship to be held at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, from May 23 to 28.

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