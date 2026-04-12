Chirag shines as YPS outclass Tript Tigers in cricket tourney

Chirag Rawal struck a blistering 85 off 51 balls, studded with eight fours and six sixes, to guide Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, to a 43-run victory over Tript Tigers in the ongoing GS Banga Memorial Cricket Tournament at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, on Saturday.

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Batting first, YPS Mohali posted 180/8, with Rawal leading the charge. He was well supported by Somil Bhandari (25) and Sujal Rohilaa (23). Sehajveer Singh claimed four wickets for the opposition, while Aarv Deep Prabhakar, Aaham Mehta and Mohammed Aftab Khan picked up one wicket each.

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In reply, Tript Tigers were bundled out for 137. Kunwar Jhamb top-scored with 49 off 28 balls, while Mohammed Aftab (29) and Maniik Chawla (16) provided brief resistance. Rawal returned to impress with the ball, claiming 4/10, while Vivaan Bhardwaj picked up 3/21. Harshabad Singh Mahal and Daman chipped in with two and one wicket, respectively.

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In another match, Panchkula Strikers registered a five-wicket win over Sunrise Cricket Academy. Batting first, Sunrise were bowled out for 99, with Keshav Kumar and Rishab Tiwari taking three wickets each. Yogvinder Singh claimed two, while Ayush Kaushal picked up one.

Dhruv Dahiya (36), Yash Kashyap (20) and Viren Singh (12) were the main contributors for Sunrise. In reply, Panchkula Strikers chased down the target, scoring 105/5 in 12 overs, led by Rahul Sood (37) and Aakrasht Singh (31). Mohammed Ateeb took two wickets, while Sahil Singh, Tanmay Pratap Singh and Ansh Pandey claimed one each.

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Earlier, Guru Nanak Public School continued their dominant run with a commanding 131-run victory over YPS Mohali. Batting first, the Sector 36 side piled up 232/3 in 20 overs, powered by Akul Bhanot’s sparkling 113 off 80 balls, his second century of the tournament. In reply, YPS Mohali were restricted to 101/7, with Suraj returning figures of 3/14.