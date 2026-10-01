Chiropractor gets 10-year jail for raping patient

A local court has sentenced chiropractor Lakshay Abrol to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman patient. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him.

The police had registered an FIR on a complaint filed by the woman on February 28, 2024, under Sections 354, 354-A and 376(2) (e) of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station.

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According to the prosecution, the woman, a Chandigarh resident, was suffering from back pain and had visited Abrol’s residence for therapy. She had undergone two therapy sessions before the incident.

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On February 28, 2024, she had an appointment with the accused at 11 am. She said Abrol later asked her to return for another session in the evening.

According to her complaint, she reached his residence around 5 pm. During the therapy session, she alleged that Abrol touched her inappropriately without her permission. After examining her, he began the treatment and later instructed her to lie on her back. While massaging her, he sexually assaulted her.

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The woman also told the police that Abrol had not informed her that no one else would be present at the residence during the evening session, nor had he asked her to bring a female companion.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused.

During the trial, the defence argued that Abrol had no connection with the alleged offence and that the allegations in the FIR were false. The counsel submitted that Abrol had been working as a physical pain therapist since 2020 and treated people at his residence in Sector 38-D. The defence also pointed out that the medical examination had not revealed any external injuries.

The Public Prosecutor, however, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and that the accused had misused the trust and authority placed in him while treating the woman. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Abrol under Sections 354, 354-A and 376(2) (e) of the IPC and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.