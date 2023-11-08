Chitkara boys record victory in basketball

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, cagers recorded a 31-18 win over Holy Family Convent, Zirakpur, during a boys’ U-16 match on the opening day of the St Xavier’s Basketball Trophy. Jayesh gathered 19 points for the Sector 25 team, while Rupesh gathered 12 for the Zirakpur team.

Doon International School, Sector 69, recorded a 32-7 win over Ankur School, Sector 14, as Amraj (8) remained the top scorer for the side. Jashandeep (4) gathered maximum points for the Sector 14 team. St Joseph’s, Sector 44, defeated St Xavier’s, Panchkula, 26-23. Navneet (13) remained the main performer for the winning team, while Moksh (7) gathered the maximum points for the losing side.

Smart Wonders School defeated St Xavier’s, Zirakpur, 23-4 as Sakar (10) was the top scorer for the side. Harman scored all points for the Zirakpur team. Jyaditiya scored six points as Ashiana Public, Sector 46, defeated Asmah International, Mohali, 12-2. Atul scored two points for the losing side.

In the girls’ U-14 event, the hosts defeated Asmah International 18-2 as Aashima scored 10 for the winners and Prabhleen pulled off two for the losing side. St Xavier’s, Panchkula, recorded a 16-0 win over Chitkara International with Pranvi scoring 10 points.

Smart Wonders School defeated Ashiana Public School 8-1 as Garima scored four points in the team’s win. Akshita netted one for Ashiana School. Saupin’s School, Sector 32, recorded a 16-9 win over St Xavier’s, Mohali. Vishaka scored nine points for the Sector 32 team and Manjot six for the Mohali team.

In the last league match, St Xavier’s, Panchkula, defeated St Joseph’s 12-0. Seerat scored six points in the win.

#Zirakpur