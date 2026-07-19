Chitkara boys register 62-run win in U-14 interschool meet

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, registered a 62-run win over Government Model High School, Pocket 8, Manimajra, at the ongoing interschool boys’

Advertisement

U-14 cricket tournament.

Advertisement

Batting first, the Sector 25 team posted 122 in the allotted 10 overs with the help of Jasmeet (33 off 30 runs) and Aarav (30 off 20 balls). Atul and Samit claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, the Manimajra team was bundled out at 60. Atul (23) remained the main scorer for the side. Madhav and Sarthik picked two wickets each for the bowling side.

Advertisement

In the boys’ U-14 kho kho event, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, posted a nine-point and one-turn win over Modern Ways School, Sector 29, while AKSIPS, Sector 41, went down by 10 points and one turn against the SGGSSS, Sector 35. Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, defeated CRB School, Sector 7, by 10 points and a turn to march into the quarterfinals. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, defeated Government Model High School, Sector 35, by eight points and one turn.

In the girls’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Government Model High School, RCII, Maloya, defeated St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, by eight points and a turn, whereas Government Model High School, Sector 32, posted a six-point win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. Government Model High School, Pocket 8, defeated Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, by nine points and a turn, and Government Model High School, Sector 35, ousted Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, by 10 points and a turn.

Advertisement

In the boys’ U-14 tennis meet, Strawberry Fields High School posted a 2-1 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32. Karman Singh of the Sector 21 team defeated Navansh Singla 6-3. The Sector 26 team bounced back through Atishay, who defeated Sarthak Tokhi 6-1. In the doubles meet, Navansh Singla and Atishay of the Sector 26 team defeated Karman Singh and Sarthak Tokhi 6-1.

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, went down 1-2 against Ryan International School, Sector 49. Prithvi Singh of Ryan International defeated Bhavtej Singh 6-1, while Ikshaandeep of the Sector 45 team ousted Kabir Gautam 6-0. In doubles, Kabir Gautam and Prithvi Singh defeated Bhavtej Singh and Ikshaandeep 6-2. In the girls’ U-14 category, Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 26, defeated KBDAV School, Sector 7. The Sector 7 team logged the first win, as Trisha defeated Garvita 6-1. However, Inayat defeated Alisha 6-0, and the team of Inayat and Garvita defeated Trisha and Alisha 6-3 to get points for the Sector 26 team. Delhi Public School, Sector 40, defeated Gurukul Global, Manimajra, as Divnoor defeated Sofia Ali 6-1 and Suryadita Gorsi overpowered Samaira Jain 6-0.